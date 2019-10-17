Nano Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00010259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, RightBTC, Bitinka and Mercatox. Nano has a total market capitalization of $110.78 million and $3.92 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,108.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.02187046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.43 or 0.02707697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00673618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00700604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00055959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00451424 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Koinex, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, OKEx, Nanex, Bitinka, CoinEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Binance and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

