N Amer Tungsten (OTCMKTS:NATUF) Trading Up 4,900%

N Amer Tungsten (OTCMKTS:NATUF)’s stock price was up 4,900% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 47,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About N Amer Tungsten (OTCMKTS:NATUF)

North American Tungsten Corporation Ltd., a tungsten mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of tungsten ores and concentrates. It owns interests in the Cantung mine in the Northwest Territories; the Mactung mineral property on the border of Yukon and Northwest Territories; and other tungsten exploration prospects.

