Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,183,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,603. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Myokardia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Myokardia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,523,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Myokardia by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,094 shares during the period.

Shares of MYOK stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 541,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 2.05. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

