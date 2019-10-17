Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.50. The stock traded as low as C$7.61 and last traded at C$7.74, with a volume of 87016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. GMP Securities raised shares of Mullen Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -387.10%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

