Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Msci by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,813,000 after purchasing an additional 935,665 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Msci by 1,049.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 642,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after buying an additional 586,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Msci by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,667,000 after buying an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $225.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. Msci has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

