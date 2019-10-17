Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.89

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as low as $15.77. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 10,492 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.