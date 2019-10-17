MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Reaches $5.86 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $5.86 million and $939,939.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,370,907 tokens.

The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

