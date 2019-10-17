Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Movado Group worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Movado Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Movado Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maurice S. Reznik bought 3,002 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,792.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,732 shares in the company, valued at $759,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen lowered Movado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

