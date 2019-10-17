Mountain China Resorts (CVE:MCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Mountain China Resorts Holding Ltd (CVE:MCG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Mountain China Resorts (CVE:MCG)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

