Morgan Stanley Sells 69,885 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,838 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,982,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,319,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,539,000 after acquiring an additional 632,037 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

