Morgan Stanley Sells 25,122 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Logitech International worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of LOGI opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $777,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,939,440.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,032 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

