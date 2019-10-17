Morgan Stanley Sells 20,146 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $37,826.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,573.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

