Morgan Stanley Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

In other news, SVP John K. Mcdonald sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $79,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

