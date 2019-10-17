Morgan Stanley Buys 141,194 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,194 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

