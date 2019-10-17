MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $847,532.00 and approximately $1,696.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010783 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002890 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005132 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 172,033,126 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

