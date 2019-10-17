Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $16.56 million and $2.74 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00010407 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00229679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.01102405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090030 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, Binance, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

