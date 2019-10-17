Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Short Interest Up 9.0% in September

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MINI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

MINI stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 67.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $475,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

