Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of BOLD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

