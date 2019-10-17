Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 30,707 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 174.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,589,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,322,000 after purchasing an additional 255,863 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,628. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.68.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.