Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.58. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,781. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $107.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

