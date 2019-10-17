Mission Wealth Management LP Has $30.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $30,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,843,000 after acquiring an additional 721,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,077,000 after acquiring an additional 289,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,325. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.88.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

