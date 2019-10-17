Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.13. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,623. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.