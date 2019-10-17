Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 6,320 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,801. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.