Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 797,709 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 797,709 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 667,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,255,412. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

