Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 36,713 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,713 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.31% of Tallgrass Energy worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,586,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 685,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 320,211 shares during the last quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 552,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 232,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of TGE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 48,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,049. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is 170.08%.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

