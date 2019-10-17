Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 292,740 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 136.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,740 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENBL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 18,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENBL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

