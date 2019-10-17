Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,947 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $72,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 243,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

