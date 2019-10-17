Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,560 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.20% of Mplx worth $59,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 146.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,887. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

