Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 132,031 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,879. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.