Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLND. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Millendo Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Millendo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,887. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $97.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 442,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104,567 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 177,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 115,965 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.