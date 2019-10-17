Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $81,435.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRN. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Milacron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Milacron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Milacron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Milacron by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 326,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Milacron by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 185,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 495,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. Milacron has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million. Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Milacron will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

