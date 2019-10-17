Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $51,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 14,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $373,728.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,391. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

