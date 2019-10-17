Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. 10,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,794. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,106,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,057,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

