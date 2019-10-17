Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,065.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,914,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

