Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Longbow Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Longbow Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

MU traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 629,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,520,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,676 shares of company stock worth $3,747,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

