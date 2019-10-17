Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,394,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,398,000 after purchasing an additional 488,462 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,676 shares of company stock worth $3,747,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.