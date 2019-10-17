Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 33,390,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $221,600,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 261,717 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $95.69. 1,066,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,712. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

