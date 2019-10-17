Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) versus CounterPath (NYSE:CPAH) Head to Head Survey

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

This table compares Micro Focus International and CounterPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CounterPath $10.77 million 0.66 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

Micro Focus International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CounterPath.

Volatility & Risk

Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CounterPath has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CounterPath shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of CounterPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Micro Focus International and CounterPath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 2 3 0 0 1.60 CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micro Focus International presently has a consensus target price of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 59.90%. Given Micro Focus International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Micro Focus International is more favorable than CounterPath.

Dividends

Micro Focus International pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. CounterPath does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and CounterPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A CounterPath -47.16% -130.14% -43.84%

Summary

Micro Focus International beats CounterPath on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers; Bria X, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud; and Cloud Solutions for enterprises, operators, and telecommunication channel partners to leverage the Stretto Platform to procure, distribute, provide, and manage Bria Stretto clients from the cloud, as well as to offer hosted messaging and collaboration solutions. In addition, it provides subscription, support, and maintenance services; and professional and other services, such as product configuration and customization, implementation, engineering, and training. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.