Michele Buck Sells 1,500 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $233,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $593,155.28.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $232,695.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00.
Shares of HSY stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
