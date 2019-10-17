Michele Buck Sells 1,500 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $233,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $593,155.28.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $232,695.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

