MHI Funds LLC Sells 733 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

MHI Funds LLC decreased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Total comprises approximately 2.9% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Total by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,174,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $902,382,000 after buying an additional 343,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Total by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,276,000 after buying an additional 145,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Total by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,475,000 after buying an additional 186,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Total by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,379,000 after buying an additional 172,197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Total by 7.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after buying an additional 97,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $51.27. 814,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.