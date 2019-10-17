MHI Funds LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 69.2% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 45.5% in the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 2,982,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,877. The company has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

