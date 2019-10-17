MHI Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

MHI Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,011 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,852.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

NYSE RF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 265,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

