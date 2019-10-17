MHI Funds LLC Buys 346 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 23,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

PBA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

