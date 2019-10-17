MHI Funds LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,270,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

SHLX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,357. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 137.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

