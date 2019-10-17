Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 598 ($7.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Metro Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Vernon W. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £275,000 ($359,336.21). Also, insider Craig Donaldson acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,536 ($64,727.56).

LON MTRO traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 199 ($2.60). The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 503.38. The stock has a market cap of $343.92 million and a P/E ratio of 17.01. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,808 ($36.69).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

