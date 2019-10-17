MetaMorph (METM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,343.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $183,278.00 and $28,343.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00043065 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.05949099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00044087 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,876,522 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.