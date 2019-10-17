Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 30th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Merus had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 104.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

