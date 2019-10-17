Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.72 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $46.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.89 billion to $46.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.11 billion to $48.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

