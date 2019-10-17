Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MBIN stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Dury bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $200,520.00. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.