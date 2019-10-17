Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Investec

Investec reissued their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 241.11 ($3.15).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 207.08 ($2.71) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.30 ($2.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.